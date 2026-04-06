Matt Wallner And Twins Face Tigers On April 6

Wallner is hitting for a .194 BA, .256 OBP and .444 SLG with a 46.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in three runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rays.

Casey Mize (0-0) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

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