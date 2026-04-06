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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Face Tigers On April 6

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .194 BA, .256 OBP and .444 SLG with a 46.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in three runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rays.

Casey Mize (0-0) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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