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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Play Royals On April 2

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Wallner has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Wallner had a .202 BA, .311 OBP and .464 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .776 and he scored 47 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 40 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Royals.

The Royals will send Cole Ragans (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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