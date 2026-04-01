Matt Wallner And Twins Play Royals On April 1

Wallner had a .202 BA, .311 OBP and .464 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .776 and he scored 47 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 40 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Noah Cameron makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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