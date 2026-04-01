Matt Wallner And Twins Play Royals On April 1
Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wallner had a .202 BA, .311 OBP and .464 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .776 and he scored 47 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 40 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Noah Cameron makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.