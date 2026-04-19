Matt Wallner And Twins Face Reds On April 19

Wallner is hitting for a .181 BA, .272 OBP and .333 SLG with a 42% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 11 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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