Matt Wallner And Twins Play Reds On April 17

Wallner is hitting for a .191 BA, .276 OBP and .353 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 11 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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