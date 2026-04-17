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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Play Reds On April 17

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field, on Friday, April 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Wallner has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .191 BA, .276 OBP and .353 SLG with a 42.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 11 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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