Matt Wallner And Twins Face Rays On April 5

Wallner is hitting for a .156 BA, .229 OBP and .344 SLG with a 45.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored five runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start this season.

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