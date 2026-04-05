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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Face Rays On April 5

Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Wallner has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .156 BA, .229 OBP and .344 SLG with a 45.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored five runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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