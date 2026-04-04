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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Square Off Against Rays On April 4

Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wallner has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .143 BA, .226 OBP and .357 SLG with a 45.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored four runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in two runs. He is looking to get back on track following he struck out five times in his last game against the Rays.

Steven Matz (1-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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