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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Face Rays On April 3

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wallner has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .174 BA, .269 OBP and .435 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in two runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Joe Boyle (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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