Matt Wallner And Twins Face Rays On April 3

Wallner is hitting for a .174 BA, .269 OBP and .435 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in two runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Joe Boyle (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his second start of the season.

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