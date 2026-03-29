Matt Wallner And Twins Face Orioles On March 29

Wallner had a .202 BA, .311 OBP and .464 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .776 and he scored 47 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 40 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

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