Matt Wallner And Twins Face Nationals On May 6

Wallner is hitting for a .175 BA, .274 OBP and .291 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored 12 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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