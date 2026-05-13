Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Marlins On May 13

Wallner is hitting for a .172 BA, .267 OBP and .302 SLG with a 37.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 14 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He returns to action for the first time since May 9, when he went 0 for 4 against the Guardians.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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