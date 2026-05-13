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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Marlins On May 13

Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will face the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .172 BA, .267 OBP and .302 SLG with a 37.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 14 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He returns to action for the first time since May 9, when he went 0 for 4 against the Guardians.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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