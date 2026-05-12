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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Marlins On May 12

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .172 BA, .267 OBP and .302 SLG with a 37.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 14 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Guardians.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
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