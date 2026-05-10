Matt Wallner And Twins Face Guardians On May 10

Wallner is hitting for a .172 BA, .267 OBP and .302 SLG with a 37.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 14 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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