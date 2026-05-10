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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Face Guardians On May 10

Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Wallner has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .172 BA, .267 OBP and .302 SLG with a 37.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 14 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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