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Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner

Minnesota Twins • #38 RF

Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Blue Jays On April 12

Matt Wallner and his Minnesota Twins will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Wallner has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wallner is hitting for a .214 BA, .267 OBP and .411 SLG with a 46.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored eight runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Wallner

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