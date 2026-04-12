Matt Wallner And Twins Take On Blue Jays On April 12

Wallner is hitting for a .214 BA, .267 OBP and .411 SLG with a 46.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored eight runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-1) starts for the Blue Jays, his third this season.

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