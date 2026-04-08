Matt Vierling And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 8

Vierling is hitting for a .188 BA, .176 OBP and .438 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored one run. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.