Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 9

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .344 OBP and .548 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .892, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 512 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.26 ERA and 171 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.

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