Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 8

Olson is hitting for a .269 BA, .346 OBP and .553 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

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