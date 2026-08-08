FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 8

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Olson has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .269 BA, .346 OBP and .553 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 82 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News