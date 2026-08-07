Matt Olson And Braves Play Yankees On Aug. 7

Olson is hitting for a .269 BA, .347 OBP and .549 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 81 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Max Fried (4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.

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