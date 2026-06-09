Matt Olson And Braves Play White Sox On June 9

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .338 OBP and .539 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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