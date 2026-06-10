Matt Olson And Braves Take On White Sox On June 10

Olson is hitting for a .271 BA, .342 OBP and .561 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (3rd in MLB). He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the White Sox.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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