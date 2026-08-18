Matt Olson And Braves Take On Twins On Aug. 18

Olson is hitting for a .264 BA, .341 OBP and .552 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 88 runs. In 545 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (15th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (6-8 with a 5.34 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.

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