Matt Olson And Braves Take On Twins On Aug. 17

Olson is hitting for a .264 BA, .340 OBP and .551 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 88 runs. In 541 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (13th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Bailey Ober (7-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season.

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