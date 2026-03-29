Matt Olson And Braves Play Royals On March 29
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Olson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Olson had a .272 BA, .366 OBP and .484 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .850, which ranked 18th in MLB, and he scored 98 runs. In 724 plate appearances, he hit 29 home runs and drove in 95 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.
Seth Lugo will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.