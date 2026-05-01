Matt Olson And Braves Play Rockies On May 1

Olson is hitting for a .296 BA, .371 OBP and .616 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .987, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (1st in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Jose Quintana gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and nine strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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