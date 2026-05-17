Matt Olson And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 17

Olson is hitting for a .281 BA, .356 OBP and .601 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .958, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (3rd in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.46 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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