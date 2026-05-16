Matt Olson And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 16

Olson is hitting for a .287 BA, .364 OBP and .615 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .979, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (3rd in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.