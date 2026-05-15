Matt Olson And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 15

Olson is hitting for a .294 BA, .371 OBP and .629 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.001, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (2nd in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Connelly Early (3-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.16 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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