Matt Olson And Braves Take On Rangers On July 19

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .340 OBP and .536 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .876, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 426 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (9-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.

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