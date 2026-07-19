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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Take On Rangers On July 19

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will face the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Olson has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .340 OBP and .536 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .876, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 426 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (9-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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