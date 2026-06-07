FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Take On Pirates On June 7

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Olson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .343 OBP and .547 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (2-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News