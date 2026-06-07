Matt Olson And Braves Take On Pirates On June 7

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .343 OBP and .547 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (2-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season.

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