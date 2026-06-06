FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Pirates On June 6

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Olson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .344 OBP and .552 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs (3rd in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (5-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News