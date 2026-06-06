Matt Olson And Braves Face Pirates On June 6

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .344 OBP and .552 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs (3rd in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (5-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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