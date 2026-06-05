Matt Olson And Braves Play Pirates On June 5

Olson is hitting for a .269 BA, .343 OBP and .555 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Mitch Keller (5-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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