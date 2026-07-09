Matt Olson And Braves Play Pirates On July 9

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .339 OBP and .539 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (6-6 with a 5.02 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.