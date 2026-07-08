Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Pirates On July 8

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .343 OBP and .545 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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