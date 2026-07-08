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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Pirates On July 8

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Olson has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .343 OBP and .545 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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