Matt Olson And Braves Face Pirates On July 7

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .344 OBP and .546 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (17th in MLB). He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.62 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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