Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Padres On July 23

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .347 OBP and .532 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (1-8 with a 6.67 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.

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