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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Padres On July 22

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .342 OBP and .531 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .872, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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