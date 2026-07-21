Matt Olson And Braves Face Padres On July 21

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .341 OBP and .534 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .875, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season.

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