Matt Olson And Braves Take On Padres On July 20

Olson is hitting for a .269 BA, .343 OBP and .538 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

JP Sears makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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