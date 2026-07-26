Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Orioles On July 26

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .344 OBP and .528 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .872, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.05 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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