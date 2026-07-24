Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Orioles On July 24

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .344 OBP and .526 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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