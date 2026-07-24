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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Orioles On July 24

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Olson has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .344 OBP and .526 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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