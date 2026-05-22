Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On May 22

Olson is hitting for a .274 BA, .353 OBP and .569 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (1st in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Richard Lovelady (2-2) starts for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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