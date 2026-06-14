Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Mets On June 14

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .341 OBP and .558 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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