Matt Olson And Braves Take On Mets On June 13

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .342 OBP and .563 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (4th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mets.

Sean Manaea will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

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