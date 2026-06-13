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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Take On Mets On June 13

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Olson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .342 OBP and .563 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (4th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mets.

Sean Manaea will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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