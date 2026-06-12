Matt Olson And Braves Take On Mets On June 12

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .344 OBP and .558 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (4th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nolan McLean makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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