Matt Olson And Braves Take On Mets On July 6

Olson is hitting for a .271 BA, .341 OBP and .531 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .872, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

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