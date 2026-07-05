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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Mets On July 5

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Olson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .343 OBP and .533 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .876, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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