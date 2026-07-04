Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Mets On July 4

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .345 OBP and .538 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.71 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.