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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Mets On July 3

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Friday, July 3 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .341 OBP and .518 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 55 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (2-0) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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