Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Mets On July 27

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .343 OBP and .527 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Zach Thornton makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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