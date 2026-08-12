Matt Olson And Braves Play Mets On Aug. 12

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .343 OBP and .554 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 525 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (13th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mets.

The Mets will send Zach Thornton (3-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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